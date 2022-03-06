Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

