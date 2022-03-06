Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,457 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 598.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XSVM opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.