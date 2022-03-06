Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000.
Shares of ILCV opened at $66.87 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.
