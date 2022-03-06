Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,392,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

