Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

