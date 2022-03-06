Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $432.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,504 shares of company stock worth $16,397,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

