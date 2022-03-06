Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UEC stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

