Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000.

NYSE:HYT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

