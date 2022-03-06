Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 6,086 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

