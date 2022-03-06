Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 71 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,226. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.