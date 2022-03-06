Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

