Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 70,996 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $28.61.

