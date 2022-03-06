Cetera Investment Advisers Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 129,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 111,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APAM opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

