Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,130 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VGR. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

