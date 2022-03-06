Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 136,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

