Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $400,000 Position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CANG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cango by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cango by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cango by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $121,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.21 on Friday. Cango Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $481.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

