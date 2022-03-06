Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chimerix in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

