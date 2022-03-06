China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 46.1% in February

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
