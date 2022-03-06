China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CYD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

