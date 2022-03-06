Christopher J. Baker Sells 1,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $10.41 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.56) EPS.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
