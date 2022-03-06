Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.79. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.