CIBC Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$7.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.71.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

