CIBC Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.87.

Shares of SU opened at C$40.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.80. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$40.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

