CIBC Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

SNC stock opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.13.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

