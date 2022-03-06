Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on CIOXY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Cielo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.44%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

