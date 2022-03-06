Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report $43.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.46 billion to $44.56 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $179.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.