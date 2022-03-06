CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.47 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -19.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

