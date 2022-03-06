Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. 35,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 380,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CING. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99.
Cingulate Company Profile (NASDAQ:CING)
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.