CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 5.7%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

