Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of TWO worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of TWO by 31.9% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TWO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TWO by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TWO by 35.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. two has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

