Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,189,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Kaman worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kaman by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kaman by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.34 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

