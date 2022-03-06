Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.
Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949,424. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.
About Citigroup (Get Rating)
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Read More
