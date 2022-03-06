Citigroup Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $310.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $370.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

