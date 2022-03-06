City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $16.97 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

