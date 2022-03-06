Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

