Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $195.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

