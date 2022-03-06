Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 251 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

