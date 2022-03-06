CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.