CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

