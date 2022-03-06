Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Raised to GBX 81 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 68 ($0.91) to GBX 81 ($1.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 84.20 ($1.13).
Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.89) on Friday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £958.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.
About Coats Group (Get Rating)
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.
