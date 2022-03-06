Coldstack One Day Volume Reaches $228,263.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $228,263.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.82 or 0.06745308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.19 or 0.99922623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048167 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

