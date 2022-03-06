Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

COLL opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

