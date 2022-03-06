Comerica Bank Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 63,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 615,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

HIG opened at $67.47 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

