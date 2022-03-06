Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Ashland Global worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

