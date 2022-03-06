Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,163,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Scientific Games by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.