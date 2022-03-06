Comparing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and QF Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 81.30 -$81.51 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 240.34%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,809.35% -85.42% -46.98% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QF Liquidation beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

QF Liquidation Company Profile (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

