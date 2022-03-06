Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

