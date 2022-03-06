Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.
NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.88 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
