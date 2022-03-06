Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.88 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

