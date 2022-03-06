Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

