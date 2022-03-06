Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%.

CNSL stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

