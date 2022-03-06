Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.