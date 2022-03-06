Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 298,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

